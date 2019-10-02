As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Raised Position by $736,656; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 7.34M shares traded or 82.27% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Alberta Management Corp has 125,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 37,327 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gam Holdg Ag owns 7,702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investec Asset North America invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 332,098 shares. 1.19M are held by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Dakota Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Federated Pa invested 0.2% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 72,847 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 58,638 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 68,795 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 75 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23,254 shares to 36,054 shares, valued at $22.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Stocks – U.S. Futures Attempt to Recover From Volatile Week – Yahoo Finance" on September 27, 2019