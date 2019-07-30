As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Manchester Capital Management Trimmed by $9.40 Million Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Freestone Capital Holdings Cut by $4.92 Million Its Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 748,746 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 92,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 438,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 1.70 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 4,490 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,905 shares. 18,185 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 736,398 were accumulated by Tcw. Hl Fincl Lc invested in 40,003 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Security Tru Com reported 0.2% stake. Capital Investors has 4.20 million shares. Skylands Capital Lc holds 30,900 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 39,416 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 7,189 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 5,812 were accumulated by Advisory Services Limited Com. Lynch & In holds 3.56% or 95,987 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Investments owns 5,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,768 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 14,535 shares to 46,523 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest reported 1,080 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.84% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,168 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 432,362 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 1.57 million shares. Bell National Bank holds 5,609 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.57% stake. Greenwood Gearhart holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 117,379 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hilton Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,600 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sun Life Fin invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.98% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pacific Invest Management invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).