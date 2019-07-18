As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Hendershot Investments Has Boosted Its Stake by $919,968; Usca Ria Lowered Its Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $445,316 as Share Value Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 345,122 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,005 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 17,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $170.45. About 144,604 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Shoker Invest Counsel has invested 1.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,989 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com reported 466 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 194,730 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,147 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa accumulated 9,187 shares. 44,426 are owned by Accredited. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 10,115 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 7,489 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt invested in 3,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,691 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 2.29 million shares. 59,897 were accumulated by Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 134,171 shares to 161,280 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).