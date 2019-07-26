As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Its Position by $1.44 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Its Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 13,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 373,944 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.79M, down from 386,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 8.71 million shares traded or 164.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99M, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 3.25 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt has 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Field & Main Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 12,775 were accumulated by Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Com. Griffin Asset Management owns 24,165 shares. Charter Trust owns 95,848 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.24% or 26,714 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.15M shares. Ar Asset Management holds 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,100 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.45% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 131,741 shares. Arrow, a New York-based fund reported 12,311 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.45% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,478 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.11% or 28,307 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 2,766 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 25,409 shares to 463,093 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 5,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reported 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Summit Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 1.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marshall Sullivan Wa invested 2.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Swiss Bancorp reported 0.97% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Lc has 0.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nbt Savings Bank N A owns 14,222 shares. Jensen Management reported 1.60 million shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Triangle Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,323 shares. Loews owns 30,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 199,205 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Incorporated reported 6,289 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Country Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chicago Equity Prtn stated it has 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ww Investors, California-based fund reported 41.73 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 9,648 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,400 shares to 146,000 shares, valued at $57.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 151,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,900 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).