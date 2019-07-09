As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.05 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 1.66M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 143.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 21,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 14,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 11.73 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,607 shares to 88,540 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,003 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares to 37,412 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,108 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).