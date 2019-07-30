As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Avalon Advisors Raised Stake by $675,990; Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Its Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding as Share Price Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.34 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42 million, down from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 423,008 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,393 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16 million, up from 174,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.81M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Lc reported 12,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 29,315 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 48,300 shares. Moreover, Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Voya Limited Liability Co holds 72,045 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 30,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 85,071 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 31,388 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase owns 139,680 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated invested in 12,129 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 233,451 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 14,100 shares. Thomas White Limited owns 4,550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 2.41M shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Management Inc has invested 0.82% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 25,933 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.86 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 16,892 are owned by Cleararc Capital. Eqis Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,490 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 2,800 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.22% stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 341,490 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 40,806 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 214,295 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 465,299 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,866 shares. Texas Yale Capital has 169,362 shares.

