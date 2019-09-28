As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $5.59 Million; As Alexion Pharmace (ALXN) Stock Declined, Swedbank Has Raised by $90.75 Million Its Position

Swedbank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmace (ALXN) by 95.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 698,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.22 million, up from 731,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Alexion Pharmace for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 74.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 54,264 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,262 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 72,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 344 shares. Texas Fincl Bank Tx reported 3,443 shares stake. Gradient Invs Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smithfield Trust Company reported 2,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,074 shares. Private Tru Na has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 16.12 million shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division stated it has 63,523 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 19,666 shares. 27,692 were reported by Veritable L P. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora stated it has 604 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 996 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 0.19% or 368,049 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0.4% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 170,228 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,618 shares to 85,603 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 110,146 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $105.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 42,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).