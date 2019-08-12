As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Impala Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $18.29 Million; Capital International Sarl Has Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 29,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 1.41M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 4.90M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24,100 shares to 71,415 shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 197,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,200 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.92 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.