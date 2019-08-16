As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Holder Manchester Capital Management Cut Holding; Kimco Rlty (KIM) Shareholder Axa Decreased Its Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 1.60M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37

Axa decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 336,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 862,465 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1.44M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96 million for 12.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 6,500 shares to 85,970 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 140,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 9.45 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 964,095 shares stake. Telos Capital Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 24,750 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 5.24 million shares. Legg Mason Inc accumulated 1,990 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg accumulated 346,218 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 3.83 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 94,276 shares. Mufg Americas holds 4,500 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 397,716 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 23,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 323,025 shares.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At What Price Is Kimco A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Q1 beats, boosts 2019 NOI growth guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Realty Becomes First-Time Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,373 shares to 47,165 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 7,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).