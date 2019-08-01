As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Tompkins Financial Boosted by $336,441 Its Position; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Stake in Fedex (FDX) Has Lifted by $352,769 as Stock Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 15,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.31. About 2.99M shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,134 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 23,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 4.81M shares traded or 44.61% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pay No Mind To That Fiscal Year Behind The Curtain-FedEx – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: The Outlook For IMO2020; Convoy, Retention And The Last-Mile – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks fall sharply, giving up early gains, after Trump threatens fresh tariffs on China – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

