As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 40,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 106,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 66,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 27.00M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 273,347 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23 million, up from 270,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 1.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,933 shares to 72,403 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,895 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Sp500 Trust Sr 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 152,183 are owned by Mount Vernon Assocs Md. Moreover, Ima Wealth Incorporated has 4.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 423,614 shares. Icon Advisers Co reported 2.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greylin Inv Mangement holds 320,400 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Community Bank Of Raymore holds 140,426 shares. Bourgeon Capital Llc reported 157,140 shares stake. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability reported 63,054 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1.23% or 218,940 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Main Street Rech Lc accumulated 8,305 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,128 shares. Texas-based Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,059 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 442,985 are owned by Interocean Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 991,478 shares. Stellar Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.44% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.09% stake. Verity Asset Mgmt reported 2,522 shares. Sabal Company holds 2.55% or 280,050 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 0.03% or 2,119 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited has invested 0.74% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 49,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Telos Management has 0.81% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Captrust Fincl Advsr has 9,724 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Llc accumulated 0.07% or 13,462 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 3,238 shares. 1,000 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Limited reported 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,993 shares to 375,096 shares, valued at $46.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 498,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,680 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

