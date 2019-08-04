As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $2.46 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Increased Its Block H & R (HRB) Holding

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.47 lastly. It is down 10.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – SALE INCLUDES ALL OF CO’S RETAIL PROPERTIES IN UNITED STATES, OTHER THAN 16 GAS STATIONS AND CONVENIENCE STORES; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 49,011 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Co reported 151,046 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 368 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 2.45M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Company reported 11,700 shares. 300 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Company. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 77,620 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 14,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 8,986 shares. M&T Bancorp owns 34,390 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management holds 0.09% or 12,410 shares. 67,102 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Management. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 52,213 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 428,100 shares. Quantres Asset Limited has 0.28% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,870 shares to 942,009 shares, valued at $60.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 194,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,947 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 717 shares. King Luther Capital Management has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 1,993 shares. 150,000 are owned by Masters Capital Llc. Bankshares Of The West reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dnb Asset Management As holds 104,854 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.25% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,489 were accumulated by Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 8,870 shares. M Incorporated stated it has 4,428 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv reported 135,045 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust owns 4.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 81,317 shares. First Republic Investment Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.