As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Holding by $2.46 Million; Holder Timpani Capital Management Raised Veracyte (VCYT) Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 31,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 106,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 75,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 238,410 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS to Refrain From Delivery Surcharges for 2019 Peak Season – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lathrop Invest Mgmt has invested 3.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Crossvault Mgmt Limited reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation accumulated 15,955 shares. Mgmt Va reported 32,913 shares stake. Cwm Limited Co holds 235,712 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And reported 0.12% stake. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 40,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability reported 6,103 shares stake. Assetmark Inc accumulated 3,054 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.06% or 12,466 shares in its portfolio. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 819,227 shares. 20,696 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Oberweis Asset reported 39,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 13,913 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 120,183 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 446,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com reported 238,365 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny holds 29,200 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 151,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 311,814 are held by Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Cl A (NYSE:RNG) by 17,313 shares to 40,553 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 44,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,722 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity.