As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Raised Its Stake; Tyson Food Cl A (TSN) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Decreased Its Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Food Cl A (TSN) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15B, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tyson Food Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 2.36M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 41,147 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, up from 37,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 4.26 million shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Use The Weakness Caused By FedEx To Buy UPS – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS lands drone approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.39M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

