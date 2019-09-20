As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Cut Position by $1.32 Million; As Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 12,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 348,927 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.03M, down from 361,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 776,180 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 240,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 89,086 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 10,595 shares to 30,318 shares, valued at $56.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 54,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,301 shares. Addenda Cap Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 22,992 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealth Planning Ltd Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 8,060 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,782 shares. 2,131 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 35,251 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 7,744 shares. Moreover, Wilkins Invest Counsel has 2.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hamel Assocs reported 55,896 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability has invested 0.92% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Trump calls on UPS, FedEx and Amazon to ‘search for & refuse’ fentanyl deliveries from China – CNBC” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS And HubBox Team Up To Simplify UPS Access Point® Location Integration For E-Tailers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does It Make Sense To Buy Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GenMark Diagnostics Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for April 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) While The Price Tanked 66% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GenMark Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:GNMK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7,000 shares to 103,000 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 42,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).