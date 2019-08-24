As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lyons Wealth Management Raised Its Position; Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Share Value Declined While Green Square Capital Has Increased Position

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Tn owns 2,511 shares. 11,600 are held by Institute For Wealth Management Llc. Fcg Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 3,080 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.23% or 4.80M shares. Fayez Sarofim Communications has 4,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dt Partners holds 30,576 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 100 shares. Baillie Gifford & Communications reported 261,591 shares. Blb&B invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 14,647 are held by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Com owns 49,806 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 19,346 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions invested in 0.62% or 483,408 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt owns 1.51% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 35,069 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com (NYSE:EPD) by 179,427 shares to 123,023 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM) by 113,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,792 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).