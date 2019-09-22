As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $5.65 Million; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lowered Franklin Resources (BEN) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 54,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 310,727 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.09 million, down from 365,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 14,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 256,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93 million, down from 271,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 5.28 million shares traded or 67.87% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: The Struggles Continue – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Trustco Bank N Y has invested 0.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 0.19% stake. 4,285 are owned by Capital Planning Limited. Wade G W And invested in 0.95% or 101,020 shares. Veritas Invest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 651 are owned by Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc invested in 19,401 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 7,189 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,747 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pictet Asset reported 0.07% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 74,009 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 224,338 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siriusxm by 49,225 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $40.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.