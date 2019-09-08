As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Lafayette Investments Upped Its Position

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,649 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,571 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 15,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 8,670 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).