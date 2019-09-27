As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Colony Group Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 4,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 210,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19 million, down from 214,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 2.34M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 1.96M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 14,991 shares. Whitnell & Com has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Argyle Mgmt Inc stated it has 37,650 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs accumulated 219,678 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated owns 15,050 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,830 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd, a California-based fund reported 6,670 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,131 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel accumulated 214,500 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Advsr owns 94,451 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 74,009 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS takes step forward toward commercial package deliveries with drones – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 20,420 shares to 312,459 shares, valued at $14.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,642 shares to 12,543 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fiserv Inc. moves into building access tech with biometric scanning – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Square Stock Is Overvalued for a Growth Company Doing Less Growing – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.