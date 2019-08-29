As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Position by $2.71 Million as Share Value Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 167,779 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 18,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 365,552 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.85M, up from 347,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 2.44M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) by 12,450 shares to 499,036 shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 35,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,749 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.