As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined, M Holdings Securities Cut Its Position by $475,080; Td Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $1.46 Million

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 9,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4,797 shares to 48,560 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 92,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,906 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.54% or 79,689 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dsc Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,542 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 12,447 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,747 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Southport Lc reported 2,000 shares. 1,648 are held by Enterprise Finance Services Corporation. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.77% or 203,000 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5,525 were reported by Fagan Assocs. Smithfield Tru invested in 11,466 shares. Main Street Research owns 1,278 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 14,630 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 6,171 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,877 shares to 66,570 shares, valued at $12.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 10,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).