As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding; Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake Held by Benin Management Corp

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99M shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2-High Performing Stocks for the Value Investor – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Prudential Group Insurance announces leadership changes, underscores focus on Financial Wellness strategy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Prudential Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Capital Group adopts PGIM Private Capital as new global brand name – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Swiss Bankshares reported 1.38 million shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.32% or 34,594 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc reported 1.47 million shares stake. Old Bank In holds 0.12% or 24,910 shares. 596 are owned by M&R Inc. Stonebridge Advisors Lc invested in 13,120 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Capstone Invest Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,036 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 11,233 shares. Renaissance Technologies has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 1.27% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.33% or 89,608 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.8% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Pinnacle Ltd invested 0.1% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares to 19,704 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stifel Downgrades UPS (UPS) to Hold – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.