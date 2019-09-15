As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Tctc Holdings Has Increased Stake; As Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Share Value Declined, Holder Lau Associates Has Decreased Its Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 6,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 56,506 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 49,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 3.76M shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12M for 18.95 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md invested in 0.64% or 10,417 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,952 shares. Cibc Corp invested in 0.65% or 1.12M shares. Moreover, Fruth Mgmt has 0.28% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). D L Carlson Inv Group holds 0.09% or 3,899 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Lc reported 111,966 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 276 shares. Grimes And owns 3,967 shares. Curbstone holds 0.25% or 12,612 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.21% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Wagner Bowman Management Corp owns 4,251 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,091 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co owns 10,153 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 6,547 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,861 shares to 111,466 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,632 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.