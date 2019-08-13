As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Position; White Pine Capital Has Increased Its Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Position by $341,205; Shares Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,345 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 74,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 1.31 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) by 72.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 22,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 54,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $852,000, up from 31,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19,388 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Industries To Acquire A Transactional Virtual Currency Company; 26/04/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Leads Key Panels at Vatican Health Conference “Unite To Cure”; 15/03/2018 – FDA: March 14, 2018: Meridian Nurse Practitioner Pleads Guilty to Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 30/04/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds BAT; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Hackensack Meridian Hlth, NJ Bnd Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; 09/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Plays Key Role at National Innovation Conference; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – CAFC: MERIDIAN ENGINEERING COMPANY v. US [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1584 – 2018-03-20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,450 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Regions Fin invested in 0% or 2,203 shares. Fund Sa stated it has 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 160,848 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 41,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Millennium Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 385,898 shares. Qs Ltd Company stated it has 59,076 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb has 515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.04% or 169,980 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 36,810 shares stake. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 15,375 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 3.05M shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares to 27,430 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,610 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 33,415 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,910 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

