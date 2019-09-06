As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Shares Rose While Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Position by $850,141

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 836,597 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 1.87 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 8,994 shares to 74,366 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 131,775 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $520.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.