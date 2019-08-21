As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Stake; Cibc World Markets Upped Its Omnicom Group Com (OMC) Holding by $1.36 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com (OMC) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 18,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 215,399 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 196,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 1.14 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.96 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Management Lc has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 337,118 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlantic Union Bancorporation accumulated 15,955 shares. Lincoln Natl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.69% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 103,853 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com invested in 76,008 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cohen And Steers holds 0.01% or 40,133 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 549,565 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.45% or 39,416 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 48,786 shares to 32,395 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,272 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omnicom -2.7% as forex hits Q2 revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.