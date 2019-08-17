As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Raised by $740,148 Its Position; Palouse Capital Management Has Boosted Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $521,324

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 96,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 87,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 6,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 42,554 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 35,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 123,859 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 13,021 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 143,168 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt owns 1.64M shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. South State Corp owns 28,220 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management stated it has 3,410 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.03% or 2,281 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Gru holds 10,172 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 28,391 shares. Hodges Management invested in 3,230 shares. Hl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 40,003 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc owns 1,467 shares. Argyle Cap Management holds 1.63% or 37,850 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Co holds 0.08% or 112,340 shares. 106,120 are owned by Stewart And Patten Ltd Co.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 149,810 shares to 262,420 shares, valued at $41.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 20,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,164 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart De Mexico S A B D Adr (WMMVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,790 are owned by Eqis Capital Inc. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0.31% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 6,998 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 52,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 334,362 shares. Burt Wealth reported 250 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 16.11M shares. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 333,182 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.31% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Franklin Res accumulated 236,669 shares. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 0.04% or 30,365 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc reported 8,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares to 67,267 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).