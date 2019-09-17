As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Position by $1.60 Million; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $39.48 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,301 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 2.20 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 139,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 950,997 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.38M, up from 811,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $258.58. About 1.73 million shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 173,802 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $167.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 38,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,000 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest accumulated 12,178 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Segment Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,819 shares. Schroder Management Gru reported 297,342 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 42.61 million shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 125,740 shares or 1.61% of the stock. 112,446 were reported by Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Macroview Mngmt Limited Com reported 639 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 219,000 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. United Asset Strategies accumulated 13,747 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 0.22% or 31,868 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp invested in 0.18% or 210,198 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lincoln Cap Llc accumulated 0.39% or 8,442 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 177,774 shares to 177,828 shares, valued at $27.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 43,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.