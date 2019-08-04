As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Increased Holding; Oneok (OKE) Shares Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Raised Stake by $15.91 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,345 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 74,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31 million, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 19,500 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Llc reported 12,775 shares. 38,424 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,426 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,807 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 0% or 229 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt holds 1.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 16,869 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,806 shares. Benedict Financial holds 0.1% or 2,093 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vanguard Gp holds 55.41 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 52,592 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Patten Gp has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rh Dinel Counsel reported 11,850 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 52,197 shares to 231,055 shares, valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,752 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

