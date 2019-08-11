As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Holder M Holdings Securities Lowered Position; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Valuation Declined While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lifted Position

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 24,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 615,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.82 million, up from 591,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 674,510 shares traded or 174.53% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 41,806 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $79.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,974 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech has 223,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 97,940 are held by Nordea Management Ab. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 370,502 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 38,623 shares. Teton holds 16,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Management Llc holds 0.44% or 1.14M shares. Geode Capital Limited invested in 474,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Roanoke Asset Management invested in 43,453 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 0% or 21,119 shares. Lpl Financial stated it has 5,649 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,941 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 482 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation owns 14,800 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 29,000 shares. Harvey Cap owns 2,500 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 3,125 shares. Bangor Bancorporation reported 3,866 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department holds 13,779 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aimz Inv Advsrs Lc holds 3,445 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 1.14% or 373,944 shares. Burney holds 0.01% or 2,035 shares in its portfolio. Dt Invest Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 311 shares. Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 80,397 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.