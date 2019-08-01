As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Holder Advent Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $3.11 Million; Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Holder Argi Investment Services Has Upped Its Holding

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.42. About 2.54M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 63.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 73,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 188,841 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 115,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.43% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 7.47 million shares traded or 59.01% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 21,954 shares to 20,719 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Barclays 7 10 Yr Etf (IEF) by 26,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,875 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Core Us Aggbd Et Etf (AGG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hanesbrands +3% after earnings beat, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanesbrands +3% after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn) by 668,000 shares to 20.41M shares, valued at $29.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Se (AVK).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.