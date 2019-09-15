As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Grimes & Company Raised Stake by $322,802; As Brf Sa (BRFS) Shares Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, down from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2.31M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS IN HIS OPINION CURRENT DIRECTORS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB, PERSONALLY l AM VERY SATISFIED; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA CEO: BRF CASE DIDN’T HAVE EFFECT ON EXPORTS; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF board taps Furlan to replace Diniz as chairman; 18/04/2018 – Brazil lifts self-imposed embargo of certain BRF plants; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN APRIL; 05/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:New Fraud Charges And Shareholder Dispute At BRF; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO; 11/05/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR. TO REMAIN AS INTERIM CEO; 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ISSUES INVESTIGATED BY POLICE POSE NO THREAT TO HEALTH; 17/05/2018 – BRF OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 81,638 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 78,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,360 shares. Bp Pcl has 69,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co invested 1.9% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 320,000 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 38,496 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 422,123 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And stated it has 151,268 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold reported 5,831 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.19 million shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highstreet Asset has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,273 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.84% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 46,116 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co. Sarasin & Prns Llp invested 1.58% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 374,187 shares to 593,337 shares, valued at $36.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 64,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,002 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.29M for 115.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.