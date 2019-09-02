As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Cut Stake; Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) by $513,360

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 17,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 109,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 14,201 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 7,015 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation reported 0.03% stake. 89 are owned by Mufg Americas Corporation. Schroder Mngmt invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Epoch Ptnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 27,636 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 176,174 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comm Natl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 37,344 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.19% or 16,660 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 8,260 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 227,498 shares. Arrowstreet L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,894 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 5,933 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.03% or 3,609 shares in its portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 12,900 shares to 91,706 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 25,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $79.50M for 34.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Psagot House holds 0.01% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mgmt stated it has 31,167 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 8,870 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,490 shares. 4,450 are held by Cap Planning Lc. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,530 shares stake. Palouse Mgmt holds 1.51% or 35,069 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,016 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 99,175 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 12,935 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 26,421 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. S R Schill & Associate owns 330,493 shares. Bb&T Secs owns 674,702 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.