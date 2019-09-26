As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Camarda Financial Advisors Cut Its Position by $311,000; As Edison International (EIX) Stock Value Rose, Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 1.03M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 24/05/2018 – MINERVA NAMES EDISON TICLE AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: PARTIES IN TALKS FOR SETTLEMENT IN ROUND FIRE CASE

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 1.75 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Focused Wealth Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cap Inc Ca invested in 0.02% or 4,110 shares. 3,500 are owned by Korea Investment Corporation. Capital Guardian Tru has 441,092 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 3.56 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Regentatlantic Capital Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bb&T Ltd has 7,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 6,106 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp reported 8 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc owns 500 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.33M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 58,900 shares to 225,220 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

