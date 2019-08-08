As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Avalon Advisors Has Raised by $675,990 Its Holding; Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted Its Bristol (BMY) Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 15.85M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 180,393 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16 million, up from 174,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 3.13 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 97,570 shares to 278,025 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,962 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,891 shares. Putnam Invests reported 0.15% stake. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 26,094 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Retiree Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,076 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Monetary Mngmt Gp Incorporated holds 42,734 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 168,044 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 9,257 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 534,801 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 178,007 shares. 31,148 were reported by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited reported 13,233 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Horizon Invs holds 0.01% or 5,861 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,412 shares to 100,007 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 101,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,580 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.