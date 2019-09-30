As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut by $686,701 Its Position; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 13,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 17,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 2.38 million shares traded or 12.60% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts board member at center of proxy battle won’t seek re-election; second director resigns; 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Shareholders Rebuff Executive Compensation Plan; 25/04/2018 – Wynn Declines After New CEO Scales Back Predecessor’s Projects; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6 bln to settle lawsuit with Japan’s Universal; 19/03/2018 – AVOCET MINING PLC – GORDON WYLIE AND JIM WYNN HAVE ALSO TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD OF AVOCET, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – ONCE WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPENS WINDOW FOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS, INTEND TO PUT FORTH CANDIDATES INDEPENDENT OF CO, STEVE WYNN, ELAINE WYNN; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO IS SETTLING 6 YEARS OF LITIGATION WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $2.4 BLN, AN EFFECTIVE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $78 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Massachusetts allowed to drop ‘Wynn’ from license

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 6,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 158,911 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41M, down from 165,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 8,790 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4,402 shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth Management has invested 1.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company invested in 677,646 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management reported 215 shares. Factory Mutual Communications invested in 0.56% or 455,700 shares. Grace And White Inc New York holds 54,990 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advisors reported 3,445 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,273 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 131,918 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Mengis Cap reported 0.47% stake. Albion Financial Gp Ut holds 0.49% or 36,437 shares in its portfolio. Telos Management Incorporated stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 112,540 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Announces Purchase Of 100,000 EV Delivery Vehicles From Rivian â€” The Largest Order Ever – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 987 shares to 7,764 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 57,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 22.37 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Encore Boston Harbor a Bad Bet for Wynn Resorts? – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Wynn’s Shares Look Considerably Undervalued Despite Expected Macau Headwinds This Year – Forbes” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wynn Resorts: Buy The Dip? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macau casino revenue falls sharply – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Wynn’s Stock Shed 20% Of Its Value In A Week? – Forbes” with publication date: August 09, 2019.