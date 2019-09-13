As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Advent Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.55 Million; Gemmer Asset Management Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $432,985

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 476,046 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 3,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,464 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 1.06M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covington Incorporated stated it has 1.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barbara Oil holds 8.13% or 102,000 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru accumulated 122,555 shares. Moreover, Mar Vista Invest has 2.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 0.56% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 111,020 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Group Lc has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Overbrook holds 65,587 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt reported 160,014 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De has 90,206 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,227 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 21.85 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 13,722 are owned by Wealthquest.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 19,559 shares to 253,410 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

