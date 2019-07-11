As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Lowered Holding; Meritage Group LP Decreased Its Moodys (MCO) Position by $12.85 Million as Shares Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 4,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,899 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 39,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 1.93M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 391,284 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws The Ratings On Banco Bocom Bbm S.A.’s Brl 150.0 Million Senior Unsecured Debt; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MAKING CROSS-BORDER TRANSACTIONS COULD COMPRESS BANKS’ FEES & COMMISSIONS WHICH WOULD BE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First Time Rating Of Baa3 To Sura Re; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Village of Paddock Lake, Wl’s GO at A2; assigns a negative outlook; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes Of Wbcmt 2005-C17; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES SPAIN’S RATINGS TO Baa1 FROM Baa2; OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FORECAST UAE’S NON-OIL GROWTH TO RECOVER GRADUALLY IN 2018-2021; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Cairn Clo Ix B.V; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RWANDA’S B2 RATING, KEEPS STABLE OUTLOOK

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares to 8,792 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 55.41M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Assoc Lc holds 27,478 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 2.95 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fdx Advsrs holds 40,970 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0.08% or 1.15M shares. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,850 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability reported 21,988 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested 5.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 860,455 are held by Hightower Advisors Lc. Citigroup stated it has 498,009 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt invested in 4,655 shares. Yorktown Management And Com Inc holds 25,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares to 158,613 shares, valued at $186.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

