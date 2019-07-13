As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined, Holder Manchester Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Value Declined While Cheviot Value Management Trimmed Its Stake by $666,330

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 3.99M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.69B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 14,797 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp owns 736,398 shares. Parnassus Ca owns 2.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4.72M shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28.28 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 42.92M shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,366 were reported by Ims Capital. Masters Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 150,000 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 106,903 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 1.01M shares. Mcdaniel Terry Company accumulated 151,876 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 2.53% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 761,382 shares. The Israel-based Psagot House Limited has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). M Secs reported 4,428 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 84,203 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,832 shares to 45,444 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 32,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $222.60 million for 36.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.