As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lifted Holding

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 95,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 296,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47M, up from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 358,352 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 27,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 15,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 2.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0% or 5,368 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.22% or 691,252 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru National Bank has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 850 are owned by Parkside Fin Bank. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 16,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has 0.38% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 4.53M were reported by Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation. Assetmark owns 3,054 shares. Northeast Inv Management owns 54,913 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & owns 4,581 shares. Ci Invs stated it has 991,243 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Paloma Management Company has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 377,453 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 27,878 shares to 338,922 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,493 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 103,805 shares to 136,367 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 56,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,925 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 228,328 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,808 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 233,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 5,891 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Principal Gp accumulated 147,401 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 4,502 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 0% or 1.14 million shares. Products Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,931 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Atika Management Ltd reported 1.18% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 19,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 3,738 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 6,180 shares.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eHealth (EHTH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brown & Brown Acquires WBR Insurance, Expands in Virginia – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Stock Adds to Huge Gains; FLEX Bulls Win – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.