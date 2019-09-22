As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Position in Home Depot (HD) by $16.56 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 88,467 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 84,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 254,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.94M, down from 334,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 363,704 shares to 535,000 shares, valued at $77.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,783 shares to 830 shares, valued at $177,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

