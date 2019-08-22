As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Howland Capital Management Trimmed Position; Eqis Capital Management Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Upped by $603,592

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,167 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 92,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 2.70M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 127.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 6,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 12,242 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 2.90 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based First Long Island Lc has invested 1.79% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 578,400 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,968 shares. Intersect Lc holds 0.94% or 19,946 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28.28M shares. 8.63 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Florida-based Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 18.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Illinois-based New England Management has invested 1.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marco Investment Ltd owns 112,242 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,357 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Ltd Tn has invested 1.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,859 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Michaels, UPS to partner on package drop-off points – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.98 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,932 shares to 176,700 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,563 shares. Plancorp Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 813,984 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0.32% or 408,687 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 43,560 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 1.30 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 235 shares. 26,001 were accumulated by Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Ameriprise holds 0.77% or 18.91M shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 11,501 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Liability invested 1.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc reported 5,209 shares stake. Cap City Tru Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 10,916 shares. Wealth Architects Limited reported 5,670 shares. Independent Franchise Llp reported 4.37 million shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 46,830 shares to 15,747 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,173 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).