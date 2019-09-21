As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Conning Increased Position by $3.28 Million; As Oshkosh (OSK) Valuation Rose, Zpr Investment Management Raised Holding by $438,655

Conning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 31,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 432,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66 million, up from 400,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 1.11 million shares traded or 89.92% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Communication Il holds 0% or 8,018 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Prudential Incorporated accumulated 1.78M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc, a New York-based fund reported 75,601 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 21,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Endurance Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 7,225 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,261 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 175,029 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). First Manhattan owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 83,353 shares.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Oshkosh Fell Almost 16% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oshkosh Scores a Big Win in Europe – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7,087 shares to 2,291 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 38,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,027 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).