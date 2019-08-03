As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Coe Capital Management Boosted Its Position; As Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Share Price Declined, Argent Capital Management Cut Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 775,124 shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares to 24,993 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Inv Inc accumulated 81,287 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 1,841 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca owns 20,465 shares. Interocean Lc reported 3,099 shares. Zwj Counsel invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.98% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fred Alger owns 9,562 shares. Madison Inv invested in 0.4% or 192,793 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 157,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company reported 13,332 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Inc has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.34% or 13,838 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 4,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,667 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pitcairn owns 4,919 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 11,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,365 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.15% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 37,278 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,199 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na has 4,842 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 154 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership holds 1.34% or 977,313 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Inc reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 353,274 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De reported 350,303 shares. Sg Management Limited Liability Co reported 280,945 shares stake.