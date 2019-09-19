As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Advent Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.55 Million; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted by $931,392 Its Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 10,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 451,131 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.81M, up from 440,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 1.49 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 3.22M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T invested in 0.47% or 260,614 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc reported 2,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Research Invsts holds 6.11M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zwj Counsel holds 0.05% or 5,802 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.26% or 13,419 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 3.59 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Intact Mngmt has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The New York-based Altfest L J Communication Inc has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,268 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru reported 18,408 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8.72M shares or 0.22% of the stock. 1,993 are held by Salzhauer Michael.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.02M shares to 67.28 million shares, valued at $79.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (Prn) by 496,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Automobile Association reported 710,044 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 73,516 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company stated it has 125,242 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.76 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Everett Harris Ca owns 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,489 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 178,876 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lpl Fincl Lc holds 505,014 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp has 60,324 shares. Raymond James Finance Inc accumulated 0.15% or 451,131 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 2,332 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,427 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc reported 0.13% stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 39,859 shares.