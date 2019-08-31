As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, 10-15 Associates Lifted Its Position; As Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Shares Rose, Holder Rbf Capital Has Lowered Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 132,179 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 432,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 7,338 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD – DEAL FOR $14.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q EPS 9c; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS DEAL HAS INITIAL DURATION OF THREE YEARS, EXTENDABLE ANNUALLY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr owns 109 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 163,281 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Town Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,568 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 14,269 shares. Stellar Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 19,775 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Charter invested in 1.28% or 95,848 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 4.72M shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Ameriprise has 3.39 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,547 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd holds 151,332 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 19,580 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 1.99M shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares to 273,165 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,368 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starrett L S Co (NYSE:SCX) by 70,494 shares to 201,715 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 478,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,214 are held by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,305 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Van Eck Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 56,118 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 21,632 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Lord Abbett Co Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 158,614 shares. 5,705 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Rbf Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Kelly Lawrence W Ca accumulated 700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 28,788 shares. Advsr Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,068 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 11,700 shares. Btr Cap Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Principal Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

