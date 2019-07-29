As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Declined, Victory Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Holding in Concho Res (CXO) by $455,100

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 3,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,614 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, down from 132,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 69.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,827 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 5,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.13. About 1.33M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pennsylvania-based Cooke And Bieler LP has invested 1.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability holds 40,848 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability reported 4,103 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.18% or 2.24 million shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 41,574 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benin Mngmt has invested 3.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hilltop Hldgs Inc accumulated 5,589 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Com holds 3.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 101,382 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Com reported 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 7,356 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando had bought 150 shares worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 24,190 shares to 25,540 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 31,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.63 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13,100 shares to 86,273 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $223,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Blackrock holds 0.07% or 13.47 million shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 43,578 shares. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 55,823 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,973 shares. Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 0.21% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 5,788 were reported by Sterling Mngmt. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 2,500 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 7,543 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 15,760 are owned by Brant Point Management Ltd Liability. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 33,096 shares in its portfolio.