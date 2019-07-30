As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Declined, Professional Advisory Services Has Lifted Stake; As Best Buy (BBY) Market Valuation Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Raised by $3.41 Million Its Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.11. About 747,915 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 46,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 71,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 368,381 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 318,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,841 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Talk Retail: Costco, Target And More – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Buy Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 104,200 shares. 20,284 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Whittier Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 182,562 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Voya Invest Management stated it has 116,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management reported 15,540 shares. Nomura Asset Management has 51,422 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 4,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Highvista Strategies Limited Com accumulated 9,100 shares or 0.53% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 499,185 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.19% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Alyeska Invest Gru LP holds 0.13% or 128,710 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 9,973 shares to 124,163 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,995 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Releases 2Q 2019 Earnings NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple On Today’s Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.