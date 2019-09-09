As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Umb Bank N A Has Increased by $9.63 Million Its Position; Baldwin Brothers Trimmed Its Union Pac (UNP) Position as Share Price Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 73,995 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, down from 77,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 192.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 86,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 131,741 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, up from 45,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prns holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,707 shares. 1,297 were reported by Harbour Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation. Convergence Investment Partners owns 0.96% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,387 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 3,329 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.22 million shares. 1,198 were accumulated by Lau Associate Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rothschild Invest Il owns 3,611 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 30,200 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,060 shares. Assets Investment Lc, California-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,066 shares. Argent Lc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 135,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1.08 million shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 1,296 shares to 1,528 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20,667 shares to 286,480 shares, valued at $30.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,525 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 180,393 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Co owns 3.75% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 417,679 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc reported 5,098 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York reported 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40,848 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,702 shares. Private Trust Company Na owns 5,261 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 13,832 shares. Northern Trust reported 8.89M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.36% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 81,812 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,869 shares. Waters Parkerson & Comm Ltd Liability has invested 1.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Howland Capital Management Ltd owns 40,167 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Associated Banc reported 52,592 shares stake.