As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Landscape Capital Management Raised Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,808 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 25,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 78,544 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 52,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01M shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Mngmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.12M shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chilton Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 23,402 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Prtn accumulated 51,380 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 0.22% or 31,868 shares. Guyasuta Advsr stated it has 97,153 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 7.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Acg Wealth holds 0.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,062 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Finemark Bancshares Tru owns 2.83M shares or 16.28% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 71 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Com reported 1.10 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 2,131 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 646,708 shares. 1.79M are owned by Cooke & Bieler L P. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 124,946 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 3,765 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 75,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 125,336 shares. Moreover, Federated Incorporated Pa has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 163,107 shares. 63,764 are owned by Cubic Asset Management Lc. American International Gru Inc Inc reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Denali Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tennessee-based Diversified Tru Co has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wexford Cap Lp owns 111,890 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.